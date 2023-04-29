Get your application in to appear at this year's Amplify Festival at Nottingham Playhouse.

Nottingham Playhouse, October 18 to 21.

​The Amplify Festival is an annual celebration of artists from across the Midlands.

It will feature a host of new and exciting work from the region, alongside scratch performances, networking opportunities, workshops and panel discussions.

Nottingham Playhouse is seeking applications from talented theatre-makers to take part. Whether fresh out of education, an early career starter, or someone who has been making professional work for several years, all are welcome.

The festival’s five different strands are: Amplify Headline - finished pieces of work; Amplify Digital Work - specifically designed for streaming/experiencing online; Amplify WIP - work in progress/scratch performances; Amplify Connections - artist spaces, social and networking opportunities; Amplify Development - artist development opportunities

To be eligible, companies or individuals must live in or be connected to the Midlands. Submissions are open for a wide range of work, including physical theatre, spoken word, dance, devised, new writing, circus, clowning, music theatre and children’s theatre.

Spaces throughout Nottingham Playhouse, including the 98-seat Neville Studio, will be available for performances and to be used in creative ways.

Nottingham Playhouse welcomes everyone and is keen to see work that has considered audience accessibility in the making of the work.

The application process will also be accessible, with both captioned and BSL interpreted information sessions available.

Beccy D’Souza, artist development producer at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “We are aiming to programme a diverse range of exciting, innovative and interesting performances and events across the festival.

"It’s been a tough few years for a lot of theatre-makers, and it’s so thrilling to be in a position to provide a platform for voices and stories from across the region, as well as a place for people to come together, network and develop their artistry.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the range of submissions that come in - I’m certain there’s a rich pool of talent and work to consider, and it’s so great to have this window of opportunity to see more of what the Midlands is making.”

To apply to be part of the festival, visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for an information pack and application form.

If you would like to take part in an informal session to talk through the process, these will be held in-person and on-line:

In-person information session – May 2, 3.30-5pm; On-line information sessions: May 3, 3.30pm-5pm –captioned using Zoom captions; May 15, 6-7.30pm – BSL-interpreted and captioned.

Applications close at 12noon on Monday, June 5.

Amplify is the artist development programme run by Nottingham Playhouse. It aims to develop a network where ideas can be shared, challenged and grown.

