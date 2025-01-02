Get your tickets as splendid music extravaganza returns for 2025

Splendour Festival will once again take place in the picturesque grounds of Wollaton Hall.

​Have you got your tickets yet to attend the hugely popular Splendour Festival when it returns to Nottingham’s Wollaton Park later this year?

More than 30,000 music fans are set to join the party on July 19 and 20 in the usual picturesque surroundings.

The festival has become renowned for its genre and era spanning line-ups, most recently bringing acts including Noel Gallagher, Anne-Marie, Confidence Man, Sugababes, Craig David, Sam Ryder, The Vaccines, Becky Hill, Antony Szmierek, Madness and Rudimental to Nottinghamshire.

The fan-favourite event has a long-standing reputation for putting on a summer party that appeals across the generations; from long-term regulars to younger music fans, and even kids enjoying their first experience of live music.

Music fans across the area will be delighted at the return of Splendour Festival for 2025.

Splendour’s investment into its home county has always gone further than the financial aspect.

The event is renowned for proudly supporting the region’s music scene each year, with a vast number of emerging and established artists from across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire getting opportunities to perform in front of a huge festival audience, often the biggest audience of their careers.

Splendour’s well-established relationship with local music charity, Nusic, has produced many of these “career highlight” experiences through the Future Sound of Nottingham competition, which gives even the very newest artists the opportunity to open the festival’s main stage.

Mark Del of Nusic, said: “Every year Splendour gives Nottingham artists the chance to play the biggest stage of their career to date. No spin. No debate. That simple. From that start-of-career artist who opens the main stage via The Future Sound of Nottingham, to the ten to 15 local artists Splendour embeds across the whole Festival line-up.

Splendour Festival is taking place on July 19 and 20 and will look to build on the success of previous events.

“The unique to Notts experience that is The Future Sound of Nottingham, giving NG artists the chance to play in front of huge audiences at legendary venue Rock City in the final, followed by the iconic Splendour stage for the winners, only exists because of Splendour and its support.

"I say unique because how many other showcase events in the UK, or even the world, can say they consistently create the best gig of an artist’s life – with around a-third-to-half of participants hailing the final Rock City round alone as the best night of their life, full stop?”

The return of Nottingham’s largest outdoor event is certain to be a significant contributor in stimulating the economy in the area.

For more on tickets, go to https://www.splendourfestival.com/

