Appearing in the lead roles will be Danny Hatchard as Gaz, Jake Quickenden as Guy, Bill Ward as Gerald, Neil Hurst as Dave, Ben Onwukwe as Horse and Nicholas Prasad as Lomper.

This fast and funny play is still very much of our time. Gaz and his mates are down on their luck and feel they have been thrown on the scrap heap, but they are determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to.

As in the 1997 hit film, this new production is a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, laughs and heartbreak.

The cast of The Full Monty, who will be appearing at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham.

Danny Hatchard is probably best known as Lee Carter in BBC One’s EastEnders, and Gary in BBC One’s Not Going Out.

His other television roles include Lee in BBC One’s Ridley Road and Private Rhett Charlton in BBC One’s Our Girl.

Jake Quickenden’s theatre credits include the UK tours of Hair, Footloose and Friendsical, as well as Peter Pan a Musical Adventure at Blackpool Opera House.

On television Jake has previously appeared on ITV’s The X Factor, The Chart Show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Dancing On Ice, The Real Full Monty: On Ice and Channel 4’s Hollyoaks and Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins. Most recently, Jake has been presenting regularly for ITV shows such as Lorraine and Loose Women.

Jake Quickenden, Danny Hatchard and Bill Ward star in The Full Monty. Photo Ellie Kurttz.

Bill Ward is probably best known for his roles as Charlie Stubbs in ITV’s Coronation Street and James Barton in ITV’s Emmerdale. His West End theatre credits include Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre.

Neil Hurst’s television credits include Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small, ITV’s Coronation Street and BBC’s Home from Home. His theatre credits include the UK tour of Fat Friends the Musical.

Ben Onwukwe’s theatre credits include the UK tours of The Shawshank Redemption and Black Men Walking. His television credits include ITV’s Professor T, Coronation Street and Law & Order UK, Netflix’s Marcella and the BBC’s EastEnders.

Nicholas Prasad’s theatre credits include The Comedy of Errors with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Baghdad Wedding at the Soho Theatre. On television he has been seen in the BBC’s Doctors and EastEnders.

The Full Monty marks the first co-production and partnership between the Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Buxton Opera House, which recently became an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation. It is directed by Michael Gyngell.

The show is suitable for those aged 16 and over. For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk

