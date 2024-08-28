Get your tickets nice and early for this year's Nottingham Playhouse panto

You can see John Elkington and the gang in Jack And The Beanstalk at Nottingham Playhouse this Christmas.

​Jack And The Beanstalk

​Nottingham Playhouse, November 29 to January 18.

Playhouse panto favourite John Elkington will return in this year’s super-sized extravaganza, packed with top tunes, dazzling costumes and the usual comedy chaos.

Joining John is that other audience favourite, Tom Hopcroft, who will be playing his first baddie as Fleshcreep.

Also returning are the award-winning Jewelle Hutchinson (Best Newcomer 2023 Panto Awards) who played the title role in Cinderella last year, as bright and bubbly Jill, and Alice Redmond (Cinderella and Tracey Beaker Gets Real, Nottingham Playhouse) whose role is the cream of the crop – Pat the Cow.

14 local youngsters will appear as the Youth Chorus, playing many farmyard characters, from scarecrows to chickens, and even assisting Fleshcreep with his mischievous plans.

Adam Penford, artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, and writer and director of Jack and the Beanstalk, said: “Nottingham Playhouse has been proudly making a pantomime every year for over three decades.

"It's a joy to welcome back so many local professional actors, alongside the talented Young Chorus, drawn from communities across the region.”

Details: For tickets, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

