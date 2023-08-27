Get your tickets nice and early to see Pretty Woman The Musical's Notts visit

Amber Davies, Oliver Savile and Ore Oduba are to star in Pretty Woman: The Musical when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal next year. (Photo by Dan Kennedy)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 2 to 7, 2024.

Following a hugely successful run in the West End, the producers of the smash hit show are delighted to announce casting for the UK and Ireland tour.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will star Amber Davies as Vivian Ward and Ore Oduba as Happy Man/Mr Thompson.

Amber Davies can currently be seen in the West End as Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future: The Musical.

Her previous theatre credits include Judy in the original West End cast of 9 to 5 the Musical, and Campbell in Bring It On.

Ore Oduba was most recently seen as Brad Majors in the West End and UK tour of the 50th anniversary production of The Rocky Horror Show.

His previous theatre credits include Aaron Fox in Curtains on tour and in the West End, and Teen Angel in Grease. Ore was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2016 and more recently made it to the final of Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Once upon a time in the late ’80s, Vivian met Edward and her life changed forever. Be swept up in their romance in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages – and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way.

For more on how to get hold of tickets nice and early, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

For more entertainment stories you can click here or click here.