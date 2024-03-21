Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First up, it’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A) in which, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Dan Ackroyd head the cast, alongside McKenna Grace, Emily Alyn Lind, Pual Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and James Acaster.

The cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which opens at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

Most Popular

The other new offering at the High Street venue is Kung-Fu Panda 4 (PG) with Jack Black again voicing the hero Po.

After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior, is called upon by destiny to… give it a rest already!

More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Film times for the week (Friday, March 22 to Thursday, March 28 – all film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Bob Marley: One Love (12A): Fri 11:00 (parent and baby screening); Sat-Mon & Wed & Thu 20:30, Tue 17.30.

Dune: Part Two (12A): Fri 12:30, 16:00; Sat & Sun 13:30, 17:00; Mon & Wed 17:30.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A) – Fan Event: Fri 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): Fri 13:00, 15:20, 16:20; Sat & Sun 11:00, 12:40, 13:40,14:40, 16:30, 17:30, 19:45, 20:20; Mon 16:30, 17:30 (Subtitled), 19:30, 20:20; Tue & Wed Mon 16:30, 17:30, 19:30, 20:20; Thu 15:30, 16:30, 17:35, 19:30, 20:20.

Immaculate (15): Fri 15:40; Sat & Sun 18:30, 20:45; Mon-Wed 18:35, 20:45; Thu 20:35.

Kung-Fu Panda 4 (PG): Thu 16:00,18:10.

Migration (U): Fri 12:30, 13:30; Sat & Sun 11:30, 13:50, 16:10; Mon-Wed 16:20.

Royal Opera: Madama Butterfly: Tue 19:15.

Kids Club: Trolls Band Together (U): Sat & Sun 11:00