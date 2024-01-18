After limited showings last week, Mean Girls (15) gets its full release at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week.

Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school.

But then she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.

Angourie Rice heads the cast as Cady, with Renee Rapp as Regina and Christoper Briney as Aaron.

Australian actress Angourie Rice stars in Mean Girls at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall. Photo: Getty Images

Tickets are also on sale this week for Peppa’s Cinema Party (U) which is out in time for half-term on February 10.

Featuring the voices of Katy Perry as Ms Leopard and Orlando Bloom as Mr Raccoon in an episode of the three-part Wedding Party story, the whole family can enjoy 10 never-before-seen Peppa Pig episodes, along with five brand new songs, as well as 11 interactive entertainment shorts with Peppa and her friends playing, dancing and singing in the real world.

Also this week, the High Street venue is hosting another National Theatre Live event with a screening of This England (15) by Nottinghamshire’s own James Graham.

Film times for the week (Friday, January 19 to Thursday, January 25 – film times subject to change, all tickets available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Anyone But You (15): Fri & Mon-Thu17:30, 20:10; Sat & Sun 18:20, 20:30.

Cats in the Museum (PG): Sat & Sun 10:55.

Mean Girls (15): Fri 11:00 (parent & baby screening), 12:30, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Sat & Sun 13:00, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Mon 15:30, 18:00 (subtitled), 20:30; Tue-Thu 15:30, 18:00, 20:30.

NT Live: Dear England (15): Thu 19:00.

One Life (12A): Fri 14:45, 20:00; Sat & Sun 14:45, 20:05; Mon-Wed 15:00, 20:00; Thu 20:00.

Priscilla (15): Fri 12:15, 17:40; Sat & Sun 18:00; Mon-Thu 17:35.

Scream (90s rewind) (18): Sat & Sun 17:30.

The Beekeeper (15): Fri, Mon & Tue 15:10, 18:00, 20:20; Sat & Sun 15:35, 20:40; Thu: 15:10.

Wish (U): Sat & Sun 10:45, 13:20.

Wonka (PG): 12:30, 15:20; Sat & Sun 12:00,13:00, 15:45; Mon & Tue 15:20; Wed & Thu 16:00.

Kids Club: Elemental (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.