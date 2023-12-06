Give the gift of cinema in Hucknall this Christmas with special voucher offer

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall is hosting a special gift voucher promotion this month.

Over the weekend of Friday. December 15 to Sunday, December 17, customers at the High Street venue can two £20 gift cards for just £30 – saving themselves £10.

However, these can only be bought in the cinema not online or anywhere else.

The gift cards have no expiry date and can be used to purchase tickets, snacks, drinks or anything the venue sells.

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall is doing a gift voucher promotion next weekend. Photo: Submitted

Meanwhile, on the screen, the big new movie of the week is Wonka (PG) – the story of how Roald Dahl’s celebrated chocolate supremo Willy Wonka dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate only to discover the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers.

But on one of his earliest adventures, he meets the Oompa-Loompas.

The Christmas classics also continue this week with two of the best – Will Ferrell in Elf (PG) and Michael Caine, Kermit, Gonzo and the rest in The Muppet Christmas Carol (U).

Film times for the week (Friday, December 8 to Thursday, December 14 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/)

CBeebies Christmas Panto 2023: Robin Hood (U): Sat & Sun 10:45, 15:15.

Elf (20th Anniversary) (PG): Sat 17:45; Sun 17:30.

Journey to Bethlehem (PG): Sat 13:15; Sun 15:15.

Napoleon (15): Fri 12:30, 16:00; Sun 19:45; Mon & Wed 15:30, 19:00; Tue 20:10; Thu 16:00.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce (15): Fri-Sun 19:20; Thu 19:00.

Royal Ballet Live: The Nutcracker: Tue 19:15.

The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds and Snakes (12A): Fri 16:00, 19:30; Sat 20:00; Sun & Thu 19:30; Mon-Wed 16:10, 19:30.

Wish (U): Fri 13:40; Sat 11:00, 13:00, 15:30, 17:00; Sun 13:00, 17:00; Tue 15:40.

Wonka (PG): Fri 11:00 (parent and baby showing), 12:30; 14:10, 15:10, 16:50, 17:50, 19:30, 20:30; Sat 11:30; 14:10, 15:10, 16:50, 17:50, 19:30, 20:30; Sun 11:00 (sensory showing), 11:30; 12:40, 14:10, 15:10, 16:50, 17:50, 20:30; Mon 15:10, 16:50, 17:50, 19:30 (subtitled), 20:30; Tue 15:25, 16:30; 17:55, 20:30; Wed 15:10, 16:30, 17:50, 19:30, 20:30; Thu 15:00, 16:30, 17:50, 19:30, 20:30.

Kids Club: The Muppet Christmas Carol (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.