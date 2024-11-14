Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Only one new film out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week but it’s a big one – Gladiator II (15).

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Once again, Ridley Scott is at the helm and Paul Mescal stars as Lucius in a cast that includes Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Spencer Treat Clark, Derek Jacobi and Matt Lucas.

Also still showing this week is adventure of a different kind with Paddington in Peru (PG), while the hunt for Santa is on in Red One (12A).

For a scarier turn of events, there is Heretic (15) and Venom: The Last Dance (15), while for younger movie fans, there is Despicable Me 4 (U), Buffalo Kids (PG) and The Wild Robot (U).

Film times for the week (Friday, November 15 to Thursday, November 21 – all times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Despicable Me 4 (U): Sat 10:45 (releaxed sensory screening).

Gladiator II (15): Fri 11:00 (parent & baby screening), 11.30, 13:45, 17:00, 19:00, 19:30, 20:05; Sat & Sun 14:00, 16:15, 17:05, 19:30, 20:10; Mon 14:45, 17:30 (subtitled), 20:00; Tue-Thu 14:45, 17:30, 20:00.

Goldfinger (60th anniversary) (PG): Mon 20:10.

Heretic (15): Fri 17:15; Mon & Wed 20:35; Tue & Thu 17:45, 20:35.

Paddington in Peru (PG): Fri 11:20, 14:35, 17:00, 19:45; Sat & Sun 11:00, 12:00, 13:30, 14:30, 15:40, 17:00; Mon 15:45, 17:45; Tue-Thu 15:45, 18:10.

Red One (12A): 11:45, 14:30, 16:20; Sat 13:00, 18:05, 19:30; Sun 12:55, 18:00, 19:30; Mon 14:45, 17:25, 20:25; Tue-Thu 14:45, 17:25, 20:10.

The Wild Robot (U): Sat 11:30.

Venom: The Last Dance (15): Fri 14:00; Sat 20:45; Sun 20:40; Mon 15:00, 18:05; Tue & Wed 15:00, 20:30; Thu 20:30.

Kids Club: Buffalo Kids (PGP: Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Goldfinger (60th anniversary) (PG): Thu 15:00.