Who benefitted from performing at Worthy Farm this year when it comes to sales figures?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many musicians who performed at Glastonbury 2025 are experiencing the ‘Glastonbury Bump’ to sales.

Acts such as Rod Stewart and Beth Gibbons have seen their sales increase by over 100%, with many more experiencing ‘the bump’.

HMV has exclusively revealed some of those artists who have benefitted from performing at Worthy Farm this year, including one artist who sold out of stock at the Oxford Street store.

Are you familiar with the Glastonbury Bump?

Sometimes known as the ‘Somerset Sales Spike’, it is exactly as it sounds. Akin to managers who take over a football club , it’s a period of renewed success for artists after stunning performances at Worthy Farm each year, eliciting more album sales by gracing the stages in Pilton.

That bump continues in 2025, with HMV providing exclusive data this afternoon showing just who benefitted the most from performing at this year’s event, with Phil Halliday, Managing Director at hmv and Fopp , stating that “Glastonbury continues to prove year-on-year to be one of best showcases for artists new and old, as we see a sales boost across the board for the performers who take to the stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data provided by HMV has shown who benefited from their appearances at Glastonbury 2025 in terms of renewed interest and - of course - album sales. | Getty Images/Canva

After his ‘legends set’ performance at this year’s show, Sir Rod Stewart’s back catalogue saw a sales increase of 160% a mere 24 hours after his performance, which featured Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood .

Alanis Morissette , another hallowed name from the annuls of music history, also saw sales of her celebrated album Jagged Little Pill increase by 95%, while Beth Gibbons , lead singer of electronic 90s band Portishead, saw sales of her solo material increase a glorious 600% following a stunning performance on the Park Stage.

Who else benefitted from The Glastonbury Bump?

Surprise act Lewis Capaldi and headliner Olivia Rodrigo continue their ascent to superstardom, both seeing significant album sales boosts after their impressive Glastonbury sets. Capaldi's main stage appearance led to a massive 159% increase in his album sales, while Rodrigo's festival-closing performance resulted in a sweet 35% uplift.

Elsewhere, RAYE , the record-breaking Brit Awards winner, dazzled on the Pyramid Stage, with her classy performance driving a 225% rise in her album sales. Lorde surprised Glastonbury crowds with a performance of her newest album, Virgin, released that same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to HMV's flagship Oxford Street store temporarily selling out of Lorde's entire discography.

A host of talented up-and-coming artists also captivated new fans. Following her recent Best Rap Album win at the Grammys, Doechii's energetic and theatrical 45-minute set saw her catalogue sales jump by 152%. CMAT , fresh from opening Sam Fender's arena tour, impressed with her engaging performance, leading to a 163% uplift.

Finally, English musician Self Esteem saw her catalogue sales rise by 85%.

Did any acts you caught at Glastonbury Festival 2025 pique your interest and lead you to check out more of their work? Share your Glastonbury 2025 revelations and recommendations by leaving a comment down below.