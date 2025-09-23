Go on an intergalactic adventure with storytime favourite on Mansfield stage

The show tells the story of two rival groups of aliens living on a far-off planet

Children in Mansfield can soar into space from the comfort of the Palace Theatre this month with a joyful tale of star-crossed aliens.

The Smeds and The Smoos tells the story of two rival groups of aliens living on a far-off planet: the Smeds, who are red, and the Smoos, who are blue. The two groups mistrust each other, and the children are told to never play with one another. So, when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom off into space together, how will their families get them back?

The show, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, promises music, laughs, puppetry and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged three and up.

It has been adapted for the stage by Tall Stories, whose previous productions include The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child and The Snail and the Whale.

Julia Donaldson said of the production: “I loved the show – the brilliantly alien set and lighting, the energetic acting and the wonderful puppets. My favourite was the Lurgle!”

Axel Scheffler said: “It was lovely to find out a lot more about the life of the Smeds and the Smoos and all the other life forms on their far away planets in this delightful play by the Tall Stories team. Space travel for the whole family – at its best!”

The Smeds and The Smoos won the British Book Award 2020 – Children’s Book of the Year (Illustrated and Non-fiction). It was the best-selling new picture book of 2019 and went on to become the number one bestselling picture book of 2020 in paperback too. It has been translated into 23 languages. Praise includes “a book for our time” (BBC Radio 2), “the most exciting book yet from the creator of The Gruffalo” (The Sun) and “a timely tale of tolerance that’s fun to read aloud” (Daily Express).

The show takes to the stage on Tuesday October 21 at 2pm and 4.30pm and on Wednesday October 22 at 10.30am and 1pm. Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.