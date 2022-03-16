Go Sonic in Hucknall with the hedgehog's new movie and gaming challenge at the Arc Cinema

The new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie comes to Hucknall’s Arc Cinema next month.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 5:32 pm

And Sonic fans can not only see the film at the High Street venue when it opens on April 1 but they can also take part in a Sega gaming challenge.

Anyone coming to see the movie on the opening weekend can play the Sonic 2 Mega Drive game in the foyer with Sonic himself!

The player that completes Emerald Hill Zone Act 1 in the fastest time will win a £50 gift card.

Take on a gaming challenge over the opening weekend of the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie at the Arc Cinema next month

Runner-up prizes will also be available.

The world record for the fastest completion of Zone 1 Act 1 is an incredible 21 seconds by British gamer Justin Towell at the Golden Joystick Awards in London in 2019.

Tickets for the film are on sale now here.

