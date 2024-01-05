Golden concert in store as Ken Bruce teams up again with Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Saturday, January 27.

NPO's popular annual family concert is this year to be called Glittering Gold and will again see the orchestra joined by legendary radio presenter Ken Bruce as concert host.

Celebrating the orchestra’s 50th anniversary, come along for a family prom of golden music in a concert that starts at 6pm.

Ken Bruce will be guest host in Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra's next concert.

There will be lots of audience favourites from the last 50 years from film and show, as well as classical melodies. Come and hear a wealth of film music including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lion King, plus favourite songs including Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and an ABBA medley.

Golden-themed music includes James Bond’s Goldfinger, sung by Kate Taylor, along with the Gold and Silver Waltz and the coronation march Orb and Sceptre.

Details: For more on tickets go to www.trch.co.uk