The big new film at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week is The Crow (18).

A reboot of the 1994 film that starred the late Brandon Lee – son of the legendary Bruce Lee – who was tragically killed while making that film, this new 2024 version stars Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs

Soulmates Eric Draven and Shelly Webster are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them.

Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Draven returns to seek bloody revenge against the killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs star in The Crow which is new at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

Also new at the High Street venue this week is Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie in the psychological thriller Blink Twice (15).

When tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, he invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island.

But as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality.

Film times for the week (Friday, August 23 to Thursday, August 29 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Alien Romulus (15): Fri & Tue 17:40, 20:20; Sat 17:30, 20:20; Sun 17:00, 20:20; Mon 17:40 (subtitled), 20:20; Wed & Thu 17:35, 20:20.

Blink Twice (15): Fri-Thu 20:35.

Deadpool & Wolverine (15): Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 14:45, 17:50; Sun 12:10, 17:50; Thu 17:50.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Fri-Sun 11:15, 13:30, 15:40; Mon-Thu 11:15, 12:30, 13:30, 15:40.

Harold and the Purple Crayon (PG): Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 13:30.

Inside Out 2 (U): Fri 10:45; Sat & Sun 13:05; Mon-Thu 11:00.

It Ends With Us (15): Fri & Tue 15:15, 17:35; Sat, Wed & Thu 15:15, 17:35, 20:10; Sun 15:15, 17:30, 19:45; Mon 15:15, 17:35, 20:20.

Madagascar (Dreamworks 30) (U): Fri 13:05; Sat & Sun 11:00; Mon-Thu 13:10.

Pulp Fiction (30th Anniversary) (18): Fri 20:30.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) (12A): Fri & Sat 11:45; Sun 13:00; Tue 20:15.

The Crow (18): Fri 15:05, 18:00, 20:20; Sat & Sun 15:00, 18:00, 20:30; Mon & Tue 15:10, 18:00, 20:30; Wed & Thu 15:05, 18:00, 20:30.

Kids Club: Super Wings: Maximum Speed (PG): Fri-Thu 11:00.

Silver Screen: Bad Boys 4 (15): Thu 15:00.