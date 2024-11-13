Granny's Attic gig in Nottingham is not to be missed soon

By Steve Eyley
Published 13th Nov 2024, 00:00 GMT
Check out a performance soon by top trio Granny's Attic
Check out a performance soon by top trio Granny's Attic
​A gig by Granny’s Attic at The Squire Performing Arts Centre in Nottingham on Friday, November 29, is a must-see for music fans in the area.

​With exceptional musicianship and boundless energy, Granny’s Attic are going from strength to strength.

The band is made up of Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne (melodeon, anglo concertina, vocals), George Sansome (guitar, vocals) and Lewis Wood (violin, vocals) who have honed their skills touring the UK and Europe since 2009.

They are much loved by audiences up and down the country, with bookings everywhere from Cambridge Folk Festival to Cecil Sharp House.

The trio have been heralded for their lively performances and skilled delivery of traditional material, playing with verve, energy and their own inimitable style.

For more, you can see https://squirepac.co.uk/

