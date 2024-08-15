Grease is the word when hit musical visits Royal Concert Hall later this month

Marley Fenton and Hope Dawe in Grease The Musical (Photo credit: Marc Brenner)

​Grease The Musical

​Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, August 27 to 31.

Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s iconic musical will visit as part of a major UK and Ireland tour, choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical.During the show's eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time.It features beloved songs including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’ and You’re The One That I Want.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year.

But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Details: For ticket availability, see www.trch.co.uk

