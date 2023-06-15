Great days are here as Take That-inspired movie comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Based on the Take That jukebox musical of the same name – which was originally called The Band – this is a movie adaptation of the stage show featuring some the best music by the iconic British group.

Aisling Bea, Matthew McNulty and Alice Lowe head the cast, while Take That’s own Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are among the executive producers.

For those who like their cinema a little more action-packed there is The Flash (PG) with Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, a man who uses his super-speed to change the past.

Take That-inspired movie Greatest Days is out in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

But his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future.

Or join the Autobots and Decepticons – and now the Maximals – in the battle for Earth Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (PG).

And for younger viewers there is the live-action version The Little Mermaid (PG) and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (PG), while this weekend’s Kids Club offering is Little Eggs: An African Rescue (U).

For older viewers, this week’s Silver Screen showing next Thursday afternoon is Book Club: The Next Chapter (12A).

Film times for the week Friday, June 16, to Thursday, June 22 – film times are subject to change:

GREATEST DAYS (12A): Fri 12:30 15:00 17:30; Sat & Sun 15:40 18:00 20:45; Mon-Wed 14:20 17:45 20:15; Thu 15:00 17:55 20:20.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG): Fri 14:30 20:00; Sat 10:00 11:15 14:10 20:30; Sun 10:00 11:15 20:30; Mon 14:20 17:10; Tue & Wed 17:15 20:30; Thu 17:25 20:30.

THE FLASH (12A): Fri 11:30 14:30 17:30 19:00 20:30; Sat & Sun 11:10 14:10 15:00 17:20 19:50, 20:30; Mon 14:30 17:30 (subtitled) 19:30 20:30; Tue & Wed 14:30 17:30 19:30; Thu 14:40 17:35 20:15.

THE LITTLE MERMAID (PG): Fri 16:10; Sat & Sun 12:50 17:05; Mon-Thu 15:00.

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS (PG): Fri 13:30 17:30; Sat & Sun 12:20 18:05; Mon 16:45 20:00; Tue & Wed 14:30 16:45 20:10; Thu 17:30 20:20.

KIDS CLUB: LITTLE EGGS: AN AFRICAN RESCUE (U): Sat & Sun 10:30.

SILVER SCREEN: BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER (12A): Thu 15:00.