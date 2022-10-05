Great stories galore as Shaun Ryder recounts life story at Mansfield Palace Theatre

You can enjoy An Evening With Shaun Ryder at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 19.

One of the most distinctive talents produced by the British music industry in the last 40 years, the Mancunian legend is hitting the road to present his show An Evening With Shaun Ryder.

Appearing at the Leeming Street-based venue later this month, Shaun Ryder will be looking back on an incident-packed career, first as leader of Manchester legends Happy Mondays and then as frontman of Black Grape, who first appeared in the mid-90s.

Join Shaun as he discusses his life, career and the music industry in general. You will also have the opportunity to ask Shaun a question.

Singer, songwriter, television personality and author: Shaun Ryder has certainly lived a life, so don’t miss seeing him at the Palace Theatre.Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 633133.