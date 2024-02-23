The award-winning pop musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo by Pamela Raith Photography)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, March 12 to 16.

The UK tour of award-winning and empowering pop musical will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham soon.From one of the producers of the worldwide sensation SIX, the musical is based on the popular book by Suffragette relative Kate Pankhurst

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World has delighted and inspired audiences across the UK, snowballing to become a hit favourite with a nationwide following.

Remarkable – and often forgotten – women from history are lifted from the pages of Kate Pankhurst’s beloved book and brought gloriously to life on stage, including Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen and Pankhurst’s own relative Emmeline.

When inquisitive heroine Jade breaks away from her school trip to the local museum to peek at the Gallery of Greatness, she meets iconic women from the past, whose actions and lives changed the world as we know it, including explorers, scientists, artists and secret agents.

Details: For more on tickets to see the show, go to www.trch.co.uk