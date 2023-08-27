Greatest Days will be a treat for Take That fans at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don't miss Greatest Days at Nottingham Theatre Royal from September 4 to 9. (Photo credit: Alastair Muir)

Starring Jennifer Ellison, it can be seen at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from September 4 to 9.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Take That’s first ever UK number 1 single Pray, Greatest Days features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs, alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots).

The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band.

The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

Greatest Days was originally produced as The Band, by David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers, and Take That.

The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.

The tour coincides with the recent release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

Jennifer Ellison is to star in the touring production of Greatest Days.

Actress, singer, dancer and businesswoman Jennifer Ellison rose to prominence playing Emily Shadwick in the television soap opera Brookside and secured her place as a household name by playing Meg Giry in her international film debut, the 2004 adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera.

Jennifer’s many other TV appearances include the most recent series of SAS Who Dares Wins (Channel 4), Dancing On Ice (semi-finalist and national tour), Hell's Kitchen (winner), Celebrity challenge show - With a Little Help From My Friends (ITV), as judge on Dirty Dancing - Time of your Life (Living TV) and as a frequent guest on the ITV daytime show Loose Women.

Jennifer also fronts the UK version of the hit US series Dance Moms for the Lifetime channel, which follows Jennifer at her very own dance school The Jennifer Ellison Fame Academy.

Her other theatre credits include Lina Lamont in Singin’ In The Rain, Paulette in Legally Blonde, Cora and Celia in Calendar Girls, Gloria in Boeing Boeing and Beth in The War Of The Worlds.

Don't leave it too late to get your tickets to see Jennifer Ellison and co in Greatest Days (Photo credit: Alastair Muir)

Also joining the company is Olivia Hallett, who will be performing the role of young Rachel.

The book of Greatest Days is written by Tim Firth, with co-direction by Stacey Haynes and Tim Firth, and choreography by Aaron Renfree.

For more on how to get tickets for Greatest Days at Nottingham Theatre Royal, go online to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.