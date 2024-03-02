Groundbreaking offering A Raisin In The Sun to be revived at Nottingham Playhouse

Don't miss the production of A Raisin In The Sun, coming soon to Nottingham Playhouse.

Nottingham Playhouse, November 5 to 16.

A major new revival of A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Tinuke Craig, is coming to Nottingham Playhouse in the autumn, a co-production with Headlong, Leeds Playhouse and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Groundbreaking, pioneering and challenging, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun broke barriers as the first play by a Black woman on Broadway.

This classic family drama full of humour and heart, remains relevant and powerful in a world still divided by inequality.

In a rented apartment on Chicago’s South Side, the Younger family is full of hope, dreams, grief, and big plans. Their beloved father has died, and the money from his life insurance policy could change their lives.

Mama wants to put down roots in a home of her own. Her daughter Beneatha has her heart set on becoming a doctor.

But her son Walter Lee thinks the money is his to spend — and he’s willing to sacrifice his values and his family to get what he wants. Each must face what it means to escape the confines of a segregated society.

How do you create a meaningful life in a world designed to keep you down?

Details: For more, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk