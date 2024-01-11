Guitar star Chantel McGregor is not to be missed in latest visit to Notts

Guitar ace Chantel McGregor (Photo credit: Shaun Hulme)

​Nottingham Rescue Rooms, February 16.

Guitar ace Chantel is back in the area soon for her latest eagerly-awaited gig.

A real prodigy, Chantel stepped out in the pro-musician world from a young age and her stunning performances soon demonstrated that she had the ability to perform rock for the new age, played by a musician born with an effortless virtuosity. Since then, she has built a loyal and growing fanbase who follow her every move.

If you measure an artist’s prospects by the company they keep, then Chantel has been moving in the right direction.

Early in her career, Chantel was invited to perform with Joe Bonamassa, on two of his UK tours.

When Chantel released her 2011 debut album, Like No Other, one critic said, “Chantel deserves to be held up as a messiah of blues-rock and given her own mountain.”Details: For more on this forthcoming gig, you can go to www.rescuerooms.com