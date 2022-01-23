Guitar star Samantha Fish has new date to play at Rock City Nottingham
Samantha Fish
Nottingham Rock City, October 23.
Due to the pandemic and Covid restrictions in the UK and Europe, Samantha Fish has rescheduled her February 2022 UK tour to October. Tickets for all shows remain valid.Samantha will perform songs from her latest album Faster.The album includes the singles Twisted Ambition, All Ice No Whiskey, Better Be Lonely and Faster.Guitar ace Samantha will also perform songs from her rich catalogue including the popular radio single Bulletproof from her Kill Or Be Kind album.Her current album Faster is the follow-up to 2019's Kill or Be Kind, and marks Fish's first collaboration with producer Martin Kierszenbaum (Lady Gaga, Sting), who co-wrote eight of the 12 new songs and helped the genre-defying guitarist, singer, and songwriter refine her sound and strike out into bold new territory.
Details: For more, see www.rock-city.co.ukPhoto credit: Alan Barnes