Guitar star Samantha Fish ready to wow fans in Rock City Nottingham gig

Samantha Fish (Photo credit: Alan Barnes)

Nottingham Rock City, October 23.

An award-winning singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist, Samantha Fish has released six albums over the course of her acclaimed career, with 2021’s Faster and 2019’s Kill or Be Kind both appearing on Rounder Records.

She will be touring the UK during October as part of her latest headline tour.

Most Popular

“It’s not pure rock and roll, it’s not pure blues, it’s not pure soul, it’s not pure pop — it’s a mixture of everything,” she says of her genre-bending sound, which has regularly taken Fish around the world.

A road warrior, she performs 200 shows yearly, both domestically and abroad.

The rock guitar dynamo has joined forces with and outlaw country ace Jesse Dayton for an upcoming album of collaborative music, due out in May 2023 via Rounder Records.

In December, two cover songs and accompanying videos will be released in conjunction with four special concerts to take place in the USA.

Advertisement

Before then, there are eagerly-awaited live gigs including a visit to the Talbot Street-based venue on October 23.

Special guests on Samantha Fish’s latest headline tour will be Wille And The Bandits.

Details: For more, see www.rock-city.co.ukPhoto credit: Alan Barnes