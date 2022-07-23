Hail the ale when Al Murray The Pub Landlord visits Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse, October 9.

One of the leading performers on the stand-up comedy will be back on the road later this year when his most character The Pub Landlord visits Nottingham Playhouse with his latest live show Landlord Of Hope And Glory.

As the dust settles and we emerge blinking into the dawn of a new era, the men and women of this great country will need answers.

Answers that they know they need, answers to questions they never knew existed.

And when that moment comes, who better to show the way, to provide those answers, than the people’s man of the people, the Pub Landlord?

Steeped in the deep and ancient barroom wisdom of countless lock ins, the Pub Landlord is there to show the way.

Wherever you are, Al Murray The Pub Landlord will – within sensible travel limits and theatre booking policy – come to spread his creed, offering people thirsty for common sense a full pint of the good stuff.

Details: For more information on how to get hold tickets to see this performance by Al Murray The Pub Landlord, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or alternatively call the box office on 0115 9419419.