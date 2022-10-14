Four years after her last encounter with Myers – and 44 years since her first – Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode, now living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir.

Myers hasn't been seen since their paths last crossed and Laurie finally decides to embrace life.

However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can't control.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile provides the family fun at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall for half-term

Most Popular

Also new this week is Emily (15), which tells the imagined life of author Emily Bronte.

Sex Education's Emma Mackey stars as the rebellious misfit who finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights.

Emily explores the relationships that inspired her, from her sisters Charlotte and Anne, to her forbidden love for Weightman and her care for her brother Branwell, whom she idolises.

And in time for half-term is Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (PG) with a young boy in New York who discovers a singing crocodile, living in the attic of his new home.

Advertisement

Film times for the week ahead (Friday, October 14 to Thursday, October 20):

AMSTERDAM (15): Fri 15:00 20:15 Sat-Thu 12:30 15:10 20:20.

EMILY (15): Fri 17:45 20:10; Sat-Wed 12:30 17:35 20:30; Thu 12:55 17:25 20:10.

HALLOWEEN ENDS (18): Fri 15:20 17:45 20:25; Sat & Sun 15:20 17:50 20:25; Mon 15:20 17:40 20:40; Tue & Wed 15:20 17:50 20:25; Thu 17:50 20:35.

Advertisement

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (PG): Fri 15:40 18:00; Sat-Wed 10:30 11:15 12:55 15:10; Thu 10:30 11:15 12:30 16:00.

ROYAL OPERA: LA BOHÉME 2022 (LIVE): Thu 19:15.

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY (U): Sat-Thu 10:30.

THE LOST KING (12A): Fri 17:50; Sat & Sun 13:40 15:55 18:10; Mon 13:40 15:55; Tue & Wed 13:40 15:55 18:10; Thu 13:40 18:20.

Advertisement

THE WOMAN KING (15): Fri 15:00 20:25; Sat-Wed 17:50 20:15; Thu 15:40.

KIDS CLUB: MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Sat-Thu 10:30.

SILVER SCREEN: GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (15): Thu 15:00.

All film times are subject to change.

Advertisement