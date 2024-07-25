Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new film out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week is Zacharay Levi in Harold and the Purple Crayon (PG).

Harold is a curious four-year-old boy who, with his magic purple crayon, has the power to create a world of his own simply by drawing it.

Harold wants to go for a walk in the moonlight, but there is no moon, so he draws one.

He has nowhere to walk, so he draws a path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zachary Levi stars in Harold And The Purple Crayon at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall. Photo: Getty Images

Also fully opening at the High Street venue this week is Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine (15).

Wade Wilson lives a quiet life, having left his time as the mercenary Deadpool behind him – until the Time Variance Authority pulls him into a new mission.

With his home universe facing an existential threat, a reluctant Deadpool teams up with an even more reluctant Wolverine to fight a common enemy.

Elsewhere there is Nicholas Cage as the serial killer Longlegs (15), extreme weather-chasing in Twisters (12A) and a return to the dystopian world of Max Max in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (15) and more dystopia in this week’s Silver Screen offering, Civil War (15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for more family fun, there is still Gru and the minions in Despicable Me 4 (U), animated emotions in Inside Out 2 (U) and martial arts madness panda-style in this the Kids Club offering, Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG) which is now running every day following the start of the school holidays.

Film times for the week (Friday, July 26 to Thursday, August 1 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Deadpool & Wolverine (15): Fri-Sun & Tue-Thu 12:00, 14:50, 17:40, 20:00, 20:30; Mon 12:00, 14:50, 17:40, 20:30.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Fri-Tue 11:15, 13:30, 15:30, 15:45, 17:45; Wed 11:15, 13:30, 15:45, 17:35; Thu 11:15, 13:30, 15:45, 17:45.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (15): Mon 20:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harold and the Purple Crayon (PG): Wed 13:10, 15:20; Thu 13:05.

Inside Out 2 (U): Fri-Tue 13:10.

Longlegs (15): Fri-Thu 18:00, 20:25.

Twisters (12A): Fri-Thu 12:00, 14:45, 17:30, 20:15.

Kids Club: Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): Fri-Thu 11:00