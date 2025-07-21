Have an arena-sized adventure with Paw Patrol

The show tells a new story, The Great Pirate Adventure

Paw Patrol will bring fearless and fun to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena in August.

The action-packed live stage show tells a new story — The Great Pirate Adventure.

During Adventure Bay's Pirate Day celebration, Cap’n Turbot stumbles upon a mysterious cave, leading Ryder and the heroic pups on a daring mission to find a hidden pirate treasure. But they're not the only ones searching. It's a race against time to discover the treasure, and the PAW Patrol needs "all paws on deck" for their journey. It’s packed with heroic teamwork, problem-solving and interactive moments.

The global hit animated series focuses on a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs, the Paw Patrol. They protect Adventure Bay and surrounding areas. Each dog has a specific set of skills. They all live in kennels that transform into special vehicles, or "pupmobiles", for their missions.

Paw Patrol Live comes to the Motorpoint Arena on Sunday August 10. Visit motorpointarenanottingham.com to book.