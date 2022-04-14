Head back to the 90s as Elemental Theatre Company tread the boards again

Door 2 Door 1994 is the latest production by Hucknall’s Elemental Theatre Company (ETC) and focuses on the residents of a street in Nottingham, in the run-up to the first ever draw of the National Lottery on November 19, 1994.As they await the results, secrets are revealed, truths are confronted and grand plans for the future are being made.The street is overcome with Lotto fever, as Noel Edmonds hosts the BBC's first ever prize draw.With £5 million up for grabs, everyone has their tickets ready for a chance to change their life. Elemental Theatre Company was formed in 2017 in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire and aims to bring high quality immersive theatre to a larger audience at affordable prices.Performances starts at 7.30pm.