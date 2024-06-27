Head to the old west in new Kevin Costner flick at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Costner rides back on to the screen at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week in his new movie Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (12A)

The film tells a multi-faceted story over 15 years as families, friends and foes discover the lure of the old West as civil war divides the country.

And not content with just starring in it, Costner also directs the piece and co-wrote it as well.

Also new this week is the animated family drama A Greyhound of a Girl (U).

Kevin Costner directs and stars in Horizon: An American Saga at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall. Photo: Getty Images

Eleven-year-old Mary has an insatiable passion for cooking and dreams of become a great chef.

Her grandmother Emer, with whom she has a very special relationship, encourages her to make this dream come true.

But every path has its obstacles and facing them turns into quite an adventure.

In this delicate coming-of-age story, filled with joy and laughter, we join four generations of women as they head off on a glorious journey together, one that takes them down memory lane and gives them the opportunity to learn about each other, truly and deeply.

Film times for the week (Friday, June 28 to Thursday, July 4 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Greyhound of a Girl (U): Sat 11:30; Sun 10:25, 11:30.

A Quiet Place: Day One (15): Fri, Tue & Wed 16:15, 18:30, 20:45; Sat 16:10, 18:30, 20:45; Sun 16:30, 18:00, 20:15; Mon 17:55 (subtitled), 20:40; Thu 18:00, 20:30.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (12A): Fri & Sat 15:30, 17:00, 19:15; Sun 17:00, 19:00; Mon 15:30, 17:00, 19:15; Tue 15:45, 19:20; Wed & Thu 15:30, 17:00, 19:20.

IF (U): Sat & Sun 13:45.

Inside Out 2 (U): Fri 16:00, 18:10; Sat: 11:15, 12:15, 13:35, 14:45, 15:50, 18:10; Sun 11:15, 12:25, 13:35, 14:40, 15:50, 18:10; Mon-Thu 16:00, 18:15.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show (U): Sun 15:15, Tue 19:45.

Something in the Water (15): Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 20:45; Sun 20:40; Mon 15:45; Tue 17:00.

The Bikeriders (15): Fri 20:20; Sat-Thu 20:30.

The Fall Guy (12A): Mon 20:30.

The Garfield Movie (PG): Sat 13:05; Sun 13:00.

Kids Club: Combat Wombat Double Trouble (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.