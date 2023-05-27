Heartwarming romantic comedy is not to be missed at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios

See Will Jackson performing his play Confetti at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios (Photo by Emma Jones)

Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham, June 30.

Will Jackson returns to Nonsuch Studios with his new smash hit solo show Confetti.

This hilarious and heart-warming gay rom-com received critical acclaim at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is coming to Nottingham both as part of Pride month and as part of its national tour.

Felix is uptight and unlucky in love. He’s the mate of honour at his best friend’s wedding - one they’ve been planning since childhood - and he’s going to make sure it’s perfect.

As long as there are no distractions along the way… It’s Helen’s surprise hen night, and you’re all invited. Join Felix for the week leading up to the wedding as he’s swept up in a tumultuous, secret romance.

Confetti is a celebration of the gay best friend - often sidelined in traditional rom-coms.

Felix is the star of this show, wearing his heart on his sleeve and keeping the party going. A solo show led with Jackson’s infectious charm, the audience is brought along on the journey, from hen party goody bags on arrival to wearing party hats, waving glow-sticks and exploding party poppers.Confetti is produced by Quick Duck Theatre.

Details: For more, go to nonsuchstudios.co.uk