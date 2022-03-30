Here they go again as Mamma Mia hits the stage at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mamma Mia!

By Steve Eyley
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:00 am
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 10:07 am
Mamma Mia will be hitting the stage soon at Nottingham's Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 12 to 23.

The feelgood musical will return to the Royal Concert Hall for a two-week run as part of a new UK tour.Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs.Judy Craymer, creator and producer of Mamma Mia! said: “I’m really excited that Mamma Mia! will be touring the UK once again.“We can’t wait to bring the feelgood story and much-loved music of ABBA to new and returning audiences.”Since premiering in London’s West End, the world’s sunniest musical has been turned into two record-breaking movies.Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008.

Photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

