High-speed action for Hucknall as Fast X hits the screens at the Arc Cinema

Crank the action up to full speed at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week as Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa blast into town in Fast X (12A).

By John Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path.

Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom's world and destroy everything – and everyone – he loves.

Also new this week is Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret (PG).

Vin Diesel stars in Fast X which is new at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty ImagesVin Diesel stars in Fast X which is new at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images
    Margaret Simon’s mother is Christian and her father is Jewish. Margaret has been raised without an affiliation to either faith, and does not practice an organised religion, although she frequently prays to God in her own words, beginning by saying, ‘are you there God? It's me, Margaret’.

    For a school assignment, she chooses to study people's religious beliefs, attending different places of worship to see if one of them might be right for her.

    Film times for the week (Friday, May 19 to Thursday, May 25 – film times subject to change):

    ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET (12A): Fri 15:05 17:35 20:00; Sat & Sun 15:10 17:35 20:00; Mon 15:05 17:40 20:00; Tue 15:05 17:40 20:05; Wed 15:05 17:35; Thu 15:05 17:40 20:30.

    FAST X (12A): Fri 16:00 17:30 19:00 20:30; Sat & Sun 11:00 13:10 14:05 16:15 17:10; 19:15 20:15; Mon 16:00 17:30 19:00 20:30; Tue-Thu 16:00 17:30 19:00 20:30.

    GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (12A): Fri 16:20 19:30; Sat & Sun 11:45 19:30; Mon & Tue 16:50 20:00; Wed 16:00 20:00; Thu 17:25 20:00.

    LOVE AGAIN (12A): Fri 15:15; Sat & Sun 17:10; Mon & Tue 15:20; Wed 15:15; Thu 15:00.

    ROYAL BALLET: SLEEPING BEAUTY 2023: Wed 19:15.

    THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00 13:00 15:00.

    THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY (12A): Fri 20:10; Sat 16:10; Sun 16:05; Mon 15:00 17:25; Tue & Wed 15:00 17:20; Thu 17:25.

    KIDS CLUB: MUMMIES (U): Sat & Sun 10:50.

    SILVER SCREEN: MISSING (15): Thu 15:00

    Tickets for all showings are available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk

