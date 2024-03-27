The stars of TV classic Drop The Dead Donkey are back in a new stage show called The Awakening (Photo credit: Manuel Harlan)

​The original cast and writers of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning TV comedy have reunited for a new stage adaptation.

The show stars the original cast members Stephen Tompkinson as ruthless reporter Damien Day, Neil Pearson as office charmer Dave Charnley, plus Susannah Doyle as the newsroom’s ray of sunshine Joy Merryweather, Robert Duncan as the ultimate company man Gus Hedges, Ingrid Lacey as voice of reason Helen Cooper, Jeff Rawle as the hapless George Dent, and Victoria Wicks as temperamental news reader Sally Smedley.

They will be appearing alongside Julia Hills, Kerena Jagpal and Adam Morris as the iconic TV comedy is reimagined for the stage in a production directed by Derek Bond.

Bursting with razor-sharp wit and classic British humour, this hot-off-the-press production is written by the same award-winning writing team as the original hit sitcom, Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin.

Talking about the new play, Hamilton and Jenkin explained: “We’re overjoyed to be working again with the original cast of Drop The Dead Donkey, after a brief hiatus of about 30 years.”

The pair continued: "It’s going to be hugely enjoyable to watch those seven funny, flawed characters from Globelink News being plunged into the cutthroat world of modern 24-hour news gathering and trying to navigate their way through the daily chaos of social media, fake news, and interim Prime Ministers.”

Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening! exposes the underside of the current broadcasting industry in all its riotous glory.

Jeff Rawle and Ingrid Lacey are among the stars of Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening! (Photo by Manuel Harlan)

Whether you’re one of the legions of die-hard fans of the TV sitcom that was watched by millions, or a British comedy fanatic who wants to find out what all the fuss was about , come and experience this hilarious revival of an all-time comedy classic.

Drop The Dead Donkey was broadcast on Channel Four between 1990 and 1998.

Across a total of six series and 65 episodes, it developed a reputation for the topical nature of its scripts, with jokes and up-the-date references being added right up the start of recording, giving it a unique feel.

There was also a spin-off novel, Drop The Dead Donkey 2000, written by Andy Hamilton and Alistair Beaton and published in 1994.

Drop The Dead Donkey is touring the country and comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon. (Photo by Manuel Harlan)

For more on how to get hold of tickets to see Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening! at Nottingham Theatre Royal, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.