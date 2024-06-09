Hit musical Grease is the one that you want at Nottingham Theatre Royal this summer
Nottingham Theatre Royal, August 27 to 31.
The much-loved hit musical Grease is back, grittier and more glamorous than ever before, to wow its army of fans across the Nottinghamshire area.After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year.But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?
With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want, this thrilling new version of Grease The Musical is brought to life by a fresh young cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic.The show is directed by Nikolai Foster and features a book, Music and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, plus choreography by Arlene Phillips
Marley Fenton will play Danny, Hope Dawe stars as Sandy, with Rebecca Stenhouse as Rizzo and George Michaelides as Kenickie.
Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or alternatively call the box office on 0115 9895555.
