Hit musical is not to be missed during three-week visit to Nottingham Theatre Royal

The hit musical Book of Mormon is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Paul Coltas)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, August 17 to September 10.

The Book of Mormon is the hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez that has been seen by 17 million people so far around the world.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won more than 30 international awards.

The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne and Sydney.

Photo credit: Paul Coltas