The stars of hit podcast Help I Sexted My Boss are heading for Nottingham Playhouse this year.

Nottingham Playhouse, July 1.

Following their recent sold-out UK tour, the creative duo behind hilarious podcast Help I Sexted My Boss, William Hanson and Jordan North, will embark on a nationwide UK and Ireland tour for the summer. William and Jordan are unlikely best friends. William’s a posh etiquette expert, and Jordan’s an expert in all things common.In their hit comedy podcast, their worlds collide as they help you navigate the everyday problems of modern life.Jordan hosts the flagship drivetime show with Vick Hope on BBC Radio 1.William teaches etiquette. He travels the world teaching people how to behave at every possible social or diplomatic occasion. From royal families to leading business people to feral TV personalities, William has refined them all. Now his biggest challenge comes in the form of his good friend Jordan North.

Details: For more, seewww.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

