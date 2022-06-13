Hit podcast The Girls Bathroom comes to Nottingham next year

The tour includes a visit to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on February 9 next year.

A place we all know to be full of girl chat and gossip, and the place you often confide in girls you’ve never even met before, in The Girls Bathroom, Sophia and Cinzia want to help girls the world over with their dilemmas.

Every Wednesday, the girls discuss everything from girl talk and boy talk to friendships and relationships dramas to single life and career advice. No topic is off limits!

Popular podcast The Girls Bathroom will hit the stage in Nottingham next year.

And no matter how complex the situation, the girls do their best to help point their listeners in the right direction.

For more on how to get hold of tickets for this live version of the podcast next year, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.