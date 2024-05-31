Don't miss the touring production of The Syndicate at Nottingham Theatre Royal this week. (Photo credit: Dave Hogan)

The Syndicate

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, June 4 to 8.

This new comedy drama – directed by and co-starring Gaynor Faye – is based on the smash-hit critically acclaimed BBC One drama by her late, great mum Kay Mellor, that entertained millions of viewers over four series.

The funny and moving stage adaptation – written by the BAFTA Award winner Kay Mellor just before her untimely passing in 2022 - is based on the first TV series and tells the story of five supermarket workers whose lottery syndicate numbers come in, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat.

Will a share of the jackpot make their dreams come true or their nightmares a reality? One thing’s for certain, the win of a lifetime will change the lives, loves and relationships of the syndicate members forever.

Gaynor Faye said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Brooke Vincent, Samantha Giles and the rest of this stellar cast on stage. The Syndicate is very close to my heart for so many reasons.”

Also appearing in the cast of this family affair will be Gaynor’s son Oliver Anthony, who appeared in series four of the TV series.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.