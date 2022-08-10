Hits galore as Elio Pace performs The Billy Joel Songbook in Nottingham and Sheffield

Elio Pace will perform The Billy Joel Songbook at concerts in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, August 27/Sheffield City Hall, September 17.

The ultimate uptown experience returns to the Royal Concert Hall and Sheffield City Hall soon, to the delight of fans in the area.

Hugely acclaimed singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace is set to thrill audiences as he tours his smash-hit award-winning tribute show The Billy Joel Songbook this autumn after a sell out tour across the UK in 2021.

“I’ve been performing some of these songs for 30 years… And I’d play them for another 30 too,” says Elio Pace about the back catalogue of his musical idol Billy Joel.

Elio was just a teenager when he ‘tripped over’ Billy Joel’s music and began a life-long crusade to showcase the songs to audiences across the UK and beyond.

With hits like Piano Man, We Didn’t Start The Fire, She’s Always A Woman and Tell Her About It, Billy Joel’s back catalogue is a great resource for any musician.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk