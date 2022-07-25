Hits galore as Odyssey join The Temptations and The Four Tops for Nottingham tour date

Don't miss The Four Tops and The Temptations at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena later this year.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, October 6.

The Four Tops and The Temptations, with special guests Odyssey, bring their re-scheduled UK tour to our shores in the autumn.

The Temptations and The Four Tops will be performing some of their most popular and award-winning songs that continue to inspire musicians around the globe.

The Tamla Motown label broke down cultural and social barriers and The Four Tops and The Temptations were at the very forefront of that transformative period.

Original members Duke Fakir and Otis Williams, of the Four Tops and Temptations respectively, hold a special place in the hearts of British fans, and are both delighted to be returning to the UK for the nine-date concert tour in September and October.

“We are thrilled to be coming back to the UK,” says Duke Fakir. “We always have such a great reception from our fans here, it always feels like home.”

