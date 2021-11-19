Hits galore as Sensational 60s Experience returns to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
The Sensational 60s Experience
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 3.
The biggest and best 60s show touring the UK returns to Nottingham for one night only, with a brand new production.The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour 60s spectacular of pure nostalgia.The show will transport you back to that magical decade as five legendary names take to the stage and deliver a night never to be forgotten where you will find it impossible to remain in your seat.Whether you come to this show to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself.Full of timeless classics, the show stars Mike Pende (voice of The Searchers), The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, The Fortunes, and The Dakotas.
Details: For more, see www.trch.co.uk