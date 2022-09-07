Hits galore as the Giants Of Soul hit the stage soon at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

See Giants Of Soul in a performance at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 28.

Giants of Soul will feature some of the most successful and iconic, original soul performers from the late 70’s through to the modern day including Tunde Baiyewu – the voice of The Lighthouse Family - Deniece Williams, Gwen Dickey, Alexander O’Neal, Jaki Graham, and Janet Kay, and introducing Candace Woodson.

The tour will feature the voices behind such hits as Lifted, Ocean Drive, High, Free, Let's Hear it For The Boy, That's What Friends Are For, Car Wash , Love Don't Live Here Anymore, Wishing on a Star, I Wanna Get Next to You.

The artists performing are also associated with such songs as Criticize, If You Were Here Tonight, Saturday Love, Could It Be I'm Falling in Love, Step Right Up and Silly Games.

Also appearing in the show will be USA starlet Candace Woodson who has a enjoyed UK Soul Chart No. 1 in 2021 and 2022.

Gwen Dickey is moving to the USA so this is her farewell tour to the UK, and Deniece Williams has also announced the shows will be her last UK dates, before stopping touring overseas.

These are Tunde's first theatre gigs as a solo artist, since announcing the split of The Lighthouse Family.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this hit-packed show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk