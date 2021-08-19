Hits galore from yesteryear with The Sensational 60s Experience

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 3.

With a brand new production for 2021, The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour spectacular of pure nostalgia.The show with the feelgood factor will transport you back to the magical decade that was the 1960s.Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.Starring in the latest show will be Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers), The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy, Beaky, Mick And Tich (pictured), The Fortunes, and The Dakotas.Hits from these bands include Needles And Pins, Sweets For My Sweet, Even The Bad Times Are Good, Bend It, You’ve Got Your Troubles, and Little Children.

Details: For more on the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich join the Sensational 60s Experience for the first time.

