Hits galore later this week with Kaiser Chiefs on their All Together Now tour

By Steve Eyley
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:00 am
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, November 19.

The multi-award-winning Kaiser Chiefs have lined up a nationwide arena tour for November with live favourites The Fratellis and The Sherlocks. The tour is due to reach its finale with a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.Formed in Leeds in 2000, Kaiser Chiefs are one of the leading bands of their generation.Fronted by the magnetic Ricky Wilson, with Simon Rix on bass, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White on guitar, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines on keyboards and drummer Vijay Mistry, the band have been Mercury-nominated for their debut album Employment and went on to win three BRIT awards, an Ivor Novello award for Album of the Year, and have sold more than eight million albums worldwide.Big hits include Oh My God, I Predict A Riot, Coming Home, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, Ruby and Never Miss A Beat.

Details: For more, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

