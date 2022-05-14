Hits galore when Bye Bye Baby pays tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

The show will take you back in time on a musical journey through the career of the legendary Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Bye Bye Baby are more than your average tribute band. They deliver a full theatre show covering the journey of the Four Seasons from the very beginning up until the disco era and the rock and roll hall of fame.In fact, the evening promises to be a musical journey through the sounds of one of the most successful bands of all time.You can see Bye Bye Baby perform 33 numbers in close four-part harmony; with slick choreography and the recognisable falsetto, setting the scene for a great night.

For more on tickets for the performance, you can see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

See Bye Bye Baby performing at Mansfield Palace Theatre

For more on entertainment stories in the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Bye Bye Baby will perform the songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.