Hits galore when Elio Pace returns to Nottingham with The Billy Joel Songbook show

Following a sell-out UK tour in 2021, Elio will visit more than 20 theatres across the UK and Ireland as he pays homage to one of the most iconic singer-songwriters of the 20th century.The Billy Joel Songbook sees Elio and his incredible band celebrating the legendary US musician with a unique blend of pop, rhythm and blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll.Elio said: “We had an absolute blast touring The Billy Joel Songbook last year so I am thrilled we are set to do it all over again.”