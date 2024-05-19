Hits galore when new concert tour show Everybody Dance visits Notts venue

Claire Richards is the star of the touring show Everybody Dance.

Everybody Dance

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall​, November 2.

The glittering new concert tour show features Steps star Claire Richards leading the ultimate dance floor party and will be playing venues across the UK.

A sensational company of dancers and vocalists join one of the UK’s finest vocal talents and pure pop royalty to create a night of disco perfection.

Get ready for the combination of Claire's powerhouse vocals and a dynamic cocktail of dance styles including salsa, mambo, jazz, hip hop and even rollerskating.

This show includes hits spanning 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond, from Donna Summer to Dua Lipa, Beyonce, Chic, Chaka Khan, Whitney, Cher, ABBA, Daft Punk and more.

Iconic songs you can expect to hear include I Will Survive, Don’t Start Now, You Should Be Dancing, Le Freak, Lady Marmalade, Everybody’s Free, On The Radio, Could It Be Magic, What A Feeling to name just a few.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk