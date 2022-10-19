Check out Sun Records - The Concert when it comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall in 2023.

Recognised worldwide as the birthplace of rock and roll, Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, is famed for discovering the pioneers of rock’n’roll – Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison to name but a few.

The story of Sun has been the subject of TV documentaries, books and even stage shows.

But nothing that has gone before has done justice to the ground-breaking music that emanated from the famed recording studio, according to concert show producer Pete Tobit… until now!

Officially endorsed and licensed by the Sun Entertainment Corporation, Sun Records, the concert production show is embarking on a nationwide tour.

To find out more, go to www.trch.co.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​