Hits galore when The South strut their stuff at Mansfield Palace Theatre in September

Check out a gig by The South at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 7.

The South will finally get back on the road later this year and do what they do best - perform the songs of that great British pop institution, The Beautiful South.

The South are an impressive nine-piece band who feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles. Gaz also fronts the band with Alison and takes on vocal duties.

Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007, this exciting live band have spent years touring the theatres and festivals of the UK up and down the country, bringing back the full sound and arrangements of these treasured songs.

These will include A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks as well as a few choice South originals.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk